Biden Administration Warns US Citizens in Ukraine of Dangers from Military Tension on the Russian Border



The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Pacific Ocean.

Photo: US Navy via Getty Images / Getty Images

The Embassy of the United States in Kiev, Ukraine, he warned the citizens of the North American country on the border with Russia that security conditions could change with little or no notification due to military tension in the region.

The US warning comes after the President of the United States, Joe Biden, desist from sending two warships to the Black Sea and that the Russian President Vladimir Putin It will close the Kerch Strait to prevent the entry of this type of foreign military vessels until next fall.

“Attention American citizens. The Embassy of the United States of America in Ukraine continues to monitor the situation with Russia in the occupied area of ​​Crimea and along the borders of Ukraine, where security conditions may change with little or no notification, ”reads the message from the office. posted this Thursday on Twitter.

Initially, the Biden Administration said it would send two US carriers, the USS Roosevelt and USS Donald Cook, to the Dead Sea in response to the increase in Russia’s military presence near Ukraine.

Subsequently, the president chose to expel 10 Russian diplomats for the alleged cyberattacks in Moscow, their interference in the US elections, the occupation of Crimea and the rewards for soldiers in Afghanistan.

Additionally, the White House extended sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt, prohibiting financial institutions from the United States from participating in the primary market of Russian sovereign ruble bonds, and those not denominated in ruble issued after 14 December. June 2021 by the Central Bank, the National Welfare Fund and the Ministry of Finance of Russia, as reported by Sputnik.

In a telephone conversation, Biden told Putin his concern about the Russian military mobilization near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea. “I affirmed our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and strongly urged it to avoid any military action,” Biden was quoted as saying by the Efe news agency.

According to the report, during the telephone exchange the US president clearly expressed to Putin that he could have gone further, but discarded the above to proceed in a proportional manner.

“The United States does not seek to start a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable and predictable relationship, ”Biden would have said.

However, he warned that if Moscow continues its “interference” in the democracy of his country, it will take stronger measures to protect its citizens and allies.

In response to the US warning that it will act firmly in defense of national interests, the Putin government has banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland; the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, and the Director of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation, for its acronym in English), Christopher Wray.