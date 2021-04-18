Biden administration sues former Trump aide for owing millions

The United States Department of Justice has sued Roger Stone, a Republican strategist and former collaborator of former President Donald Trump, for evading about $ 2 million in taxes, NBC reported Friday.

The lawsuit, also directed against Stone’s wife, accuses the couple of failing to pay $ 1,590,361 in income taxes between 2007 and 2011 and another $ 407,036 in 2018.

The lawsuit against Trump’s former collaborator

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit in a court in Fort Lauderdele, Florida, where the strategist resides.

Stone, 68, was sentenced in February 2020 to 40 months in prison for the crimes of lying to Congress, obstruction and manipulation of witnesses in the framework of the investigation into the so-called Russian plot.

The Republican strategist, however, never entered prison thanks to the help that Trump gave him, who first commuted his sentence and then.

Days before leaving power, he pardoned him along with dozens of other people.

Sentence

Stone had been convicted after weeks of infighting within the Justice Department and former Attorney General William Barr issuing a recommendation.

That caused several prosecutors handling the case to resign and denounce pressure from senior Justice Department officials.

To have Stone treated “differently and more leniently” during his trial because of his relationship with Trump.

Characterized by his provocative style, Stone is a veteran Republican political adviser whose clients included former Presidents Ronald Reagan (1981-1989).

Richard Nixon (1969-1974) and whose favorite motto is: “Do not admit anything, deny everything and launch a counterattack.”

He was convicted of seven charges related to the so-called Russian plot, in a case in which the president lobbied in favor of his former adviser.

Stone, who advised Trump for years and worked until August 2015 on his first election campaign, was arrested by the FBI in January 2019 at his residence in Fort Lauderdale.