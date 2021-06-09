Biden Administration Reverses Order Banning TikTok and WeChat

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reversed executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns, the White House said.

A White House statement stated that instead of banning popular applications, the Biden administration will conduct “rigorous evidence-based analysis to address the risks” of Internet applications controlled by foreign entities.

Trump had said that Chinese-owned apps posed national security risks and had tried to force the sale of TikTok to American investors.

Biden’s order is intended to identify any “connected software application that may pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the American people,” including “applications that are owned, controlled, or operated by individuals who support military or military activities. intelligence of foreign adversaries, or that are involved in malicious cyber activities, or that involve applications that collect sensitive personal data ”.

The new executive order asks the Commerce Department and other federal agencies to develop guidelines “to protect sensitive personal data … including personally identifiable information and genetic information” from misuse.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is believed to have about 1 billion users worldwide, including more than 100 million in the United States, and is especially popular with young smartphone users.

WeChat, which is part of Chinese tech giant Tencent, is a very popular “super application” that includes social media, messaging, e-commerce, and much more.

With information from .