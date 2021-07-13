Biden Administration Introduces Initiative Against Gun Violence in America

US President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland met with key city and law enforcement officials on Monday about a seemingly intractable American problem: the growing number of gun crimes.

By various tabulations, 2021 could be the deadliest year for gun violence in two decades in the United States. Already this year, more than 10,700 people have been killed in shootings, according to figures from the Gun Violence Archive. Of these, some occurred accidentally but many in highly publicized homicides, robberies and mass shootings, such as the attacks that occurred at a grocery store, massage parlor and a package delivery warehouse.

Biden has called gun violence in the United States “an epidemic” and “an international disgrace,” but has been unable to stop it.

“We know that there are some things that work. And the first one that works is to stop the flow of firearms, ”Biden said at the start of Monday’s meeting.

He has asked the Senate to pass two gun control measures already passed by the House of Representatives.

One of the measures would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks on those who buy guns online, at gun shows and through some private transactions. The other would give officials 10 business days, instead of the current three, to check the backgrounds of gun buyers.

But the politically divided Senate, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, has yet to act, and it is unclear whether the Democratic bloc, along with Vice President Kamala Harris who cast the tiebreaker vote, will be able to muster enough votes to pass any decision on legislation to reduce the use of weapons. Only a handful of Republicans in the House supported the stricter controls.

A Pew Research poll found that 42% of Americans live in a home with at least one firearm.

Biden has also authorized some tougher gun restrictions with an executive order and called for the renewal of a long-expired assault weapons sales ban. But the US Constitution guarantees the right to own guns, and any suggestion of new restrictions often generates swift opposition from gun owners.

Conservative US lawmakers are especially opposed to toughening gun laws, while more liberal lawmakers, though not all, often favor new restrictions on gun sales.

Biden and Garland will meet with Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose, California and Eric Adams, likely the next mayor of New York, along with top law enforcement officials from four cities.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence says that, on average, 316 people are shot every day in the United States and 106 are killed. Among the total, the group says there are 39 murders and 64 suicides.