Biden Administration Credits Reaching 300 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 150 Days



President Joe Biden at a conference to discuss his Administration’s coronavirus response program.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

Joe Biden’s government claimed responsibility the administration of 300 million vaccines against COVID-19 in a period of 150 days, which according to the White House anticipates a summer of joy and freedom in the United States.

“The results are clear: America is beginning to look like America again, and is entering a summer of joy and freedom,” reads a fact sheet released this Friday by the Biden Administration in advance of the new White House announcement on the coronavirus vaccination program.

The document lists the efforts of federal authorities to accelerate the delivery of dose supplies and the opening of spaces for immunizations, which has resulted in the lowest levels in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“Today, thanks to the president’s strategy against COVID, the virus is in retreat. 300 million doses have been administered in 150 days, COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased by more than 90 percent, and the economy is experiencing the strongest rebound in decades, “the document reads.

The report also highlights that when the president took office, there were not enough supplies for all Americans and the states did not have spaces to allocate them. But, that the aggressive actions taken since January changed the panorama.

“This allowed the president to make all adults eligible for vaccination in mid-April – months earlier than expected – and put the United States in a position to lead global vaccination efforts around the world,” the report added.

More Walk-In Vaccination Centers

In this context, the Biden Administration highlighted the increase in the number of vaccination centers where some Americans could go without an appointment.

“Today, with more than 81,000 vaccination sites in communities across the country, and thousands of sites offering walk-in vaccination, it has never been easier to get vaccinated in the US, “the statement added.

82 million doses of vaccines in pharmacies nationwide

As part of that effort, the launch of the vaccination program that was extended to 42,000 pharmacies has resulted in the administration of 82 million doses.

“More than 75% of these pharmacies offer vaccination without making an appointment, and more than 5,600 offer extended hours on Fridays during the month of June, including many of those that remain open 24 hours on those days,” said the White House.

Another initiative that has facilitated the vaccination process in the US has been the establishment of 39 federally managed sites in coordination with FEMA and other partners in the Armed Forces as well as state and local governments.

“More than 5.6 million doses have been administered at these sites,” detailed the Biden Administration.

There is still work to do

In his speech scheduled for this Friday, Biden will celebrate the figure of 300 million doses.

However, the foregoing still does not reach the goal set by the president and his team so that 70% of adults in the country received at least one dose for the 4th of July.

That proportion now stands at 65%, without advancing too much on a daily basis, as the rate of vaccination has slowed down in recent weeks.

In his speech, “the president will make it clear that there is more work to be done, and will highlight the work of his Administration to achieve greater equality.”

COVID-19 Vaccination Figures in the US

According to the most up-to-date data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 147,758,585 Americans are fully vaccinated, while 175,867,860 received at least one dose.

CDC statistics also account for 377,215,060 doses delivered and 314,969,386 administered as of last night.

It may interest you: