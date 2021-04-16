Biden Administration Allocates $ 1.7 Billion to Attack New Strains of COVID-19



The US strengthens its fight against COVID-19.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The vaccination program against COVID-19 In the United States, it has given more than 198 million injections with more than 70 million people with full doses, but the progress and benefits of the program face new challenges in the face of new strains of the virus that are more contagious.

Even Pfizer is analyzing the possibility of a third dose of your vaccine in 12 months, in order to reinforce immunization, but this plan is still under study.

To strengthen testing and tracking of COVID-19 variants, the President’s government Joe biden will allocate $ 1.7 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) nationwide, but focused on the states with the highest presence of these new strains, including California, Florida, New York Y Texas.

“The original strain of COVID-19 comprises … half of all cases in the United States today”, reports the authority. At the moment the country reports 31.4 million cases of coronavirus.

Funds allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will help states and other jurisdictions detect and track variants more effectively by scaling up genomic sequencing efforts, which is how new strains are detected.

It is indicated that at the beginning of February the laboratories were only sequencing around 8,000 strains of COVID-19 per week, but the rate has increased, especially in areas with high infections such as the East Coast.

“The Biden Administration has already invested nearly $ 200 million to help increase genomic sequencing to 29,000 samples per week.”, says the Government. With the new plan the detection and tracking efforts.

Part of the funding, $ 1 billion, is focused on expanding genomic sequencing specifically.

“It will enable CDC and jurisdictional health departments to carry out, expand, and enhance activities to sequence genomes and identify mutations in SARS-CoV-2.”, indicates authority. “Much of this work is done through CDC partnerships with laboratories and through state laboratories.”

The funds will be sent in different installments starting with $ 240 million dollars both to states and to specific cities, where infections are very high.

For example, the state of New York will receive $ 7 million for now, but the Big Apple it will have a special fund of $ 5.4 million; California will receive an injection of resources of $ 17 million dollars and The Angels – whose counties are leading the cases nationwide – will receive $ 6.4 million for now; Texas will obtain an initial fund of $ 15.5 million with $ 2.1 specifically for Houston.

$ 400 million will also be earmarked to support innovation initiatives, including the launch of innovative new Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology.

“These centers of excellence will function as partnerships between state health departments and academic institutions,” explains the authority. The resources will help expand research, such as the development of new tools to track variants and apply them nationally.

Another $ 300 million will go to build and support a National Bioinformatics Infrastructure, so that the Government can act more quickly in emergencies.

“Experts use bioinformatics and complex computing to connect the dots between how pathogens spread and mutate,” he explained. The funds will help resolve the outbreaks.

The use of ARP funds is diversified, for example, at the end of March, $ 10 billion dollars to ensure the distribution of vaccines in vulnerable populations, rural or difficult to access.