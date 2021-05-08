Biden acknowledges that the US is still emerging from the “economic collapse” by COVID-19

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the disappointing job creation data in April shows that the country is still emerging from the “economic collapse” caused by the pandemic and stressed that the path to recovery is “uphill.”

“We are still trying to shake off an economic collapse that cost us 22 million jobs.”Biden said in a speech from the White House.

Biden made these statements shortly after it was known that the US economy created 266,000 jobs in April, compared to the one million expected by analysts.

The unemployment rate rose one tenth in April, to 6.1%, compared to March.

Biden stressed that the report highlights “the vitality” of the extraordinary fiscal stimulus measures launched by his government, such as direct transfers of up to $ 1,400 to millions of citizens and the strengthening of unemployment benefits.

Those measures are “starting to work.” However, “the path is uphill and there is still a long way to go.”

The Fed estimates growth of 6.5%

The unemployment data for April breaks with the downward trend registered in recent months as the economic recovery in the US consolidates.

Forecasts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, indicate that the economy will grow 6.5% this year, which would be the highest annual record since the 1980s.

The unemployment rate, which last year went from 3.5% in February to 14.7% in April, when the COVID-19 pandemic had the greatest impact, has been decreasing every month since then and in the first four of the year has been around 6%.