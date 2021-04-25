Biden acknowledges Armenian genocide, risks tensions with Turkey

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden described the killing of 1.5 million Armenian citizens by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as “Armenian genocide” on Saturday, a move that promises to increase tensions with Turkey.

In a statement to mark the 106th anniversary of the start of that massacre, Biden He is the first American president to recognize what happened as genocide. This is something his predecessors avoided in order not to jeopardize the crucial alliance with Turkey.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” he said in his statement.

Biden used the word “genocide” twice in the statement, thus fulfilling one of his electoral promises and carrying out a strong pressure campaign by congressmen and groups of Armenian Americans who have been demanding that the term be used for years.

In 2019, both the US House and Senate passed measures describing the 1915 massacre as “genocide.” These actions were taken despite warnings from the Turkish government that that would seriously damage bilateral relations.

Turkey acknowledges the death of Armenian civilians during deportation attempts in 1915, but places them in a warlike context with Russia in eastern Anatolia during World War I, and steadfastly refuses to accept the term genocide.

Seeks to honor the victims

Biden explained in his statement that his intention was to “honor” the memory and “pain” of the Armenian immigrants who came to the United States after the massacre, and their descendants, who never forgot that “tragic story.”

“We do not do this to blame, but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” he stressed.

Biden stressed that respect for human rights is his priorityas well as building “a world that is not tainted by intolerance.”

“Let us renew our shared determination to prevent future atrocities from occurring, anywhere in the world, and to enhance reconciliation,” he concluded.

Turkey reaction

For its part, Turkey strongly rejected Biden’s statement and asked him to rectify it.

“The events of 1915 do not meet any of the conditions to use the term ‘genocide’, precisely defined in international law,” says a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“We ask the president of the United States to correct this serious error, which serves no purpose, except to satisfy certain political circles,” they add.

Ankara invites Biden to “support efforts to establish a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially between the Turkish and Armenian nation, instead of serving the purposes of circles that try to foment enmity through history.”

Relationship with Turkey would be weakened

The United States thus becomes the thirtieth country to recognize what happened more than a century ago as genocide. The other countries include several from Europe and Latin America, as well as Russia and Syria, two enemies of Ankara.

According to official sources, Biden’s decision will not result in the imposition of sanctions on Turkey, despite the fact that the United States is part of the UN convention against genocide of 1948, which asks States to punish this crime.

However, it is expected to weaken the relationship with Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump, but rather cold with Biden when he was vice president of Barack Obama, between 2009 and 2017.

Until now, no sitting US president has officially called the massacre genocide. However, Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) once used that word to refer to the Armenian massacre in a proclamation on the Nazi Holocaust.