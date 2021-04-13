Biden achieves greater vigilance against immigrants in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras



Honduras recently deployed thousands of police to stop a new migrant caravan.

Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP / Getty Images

The government of the president Joe biden managed to get the administrations of Mexico, Guatemala Y Honduras They will increase surveillance at their borders to prevent the crossing of immigrants into the United States.

“There has been a series of bilateral discussions between our leadership and the regional governments of Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Through those discussions, there was a commitment… to increase border security “, the White House spokeswoman confirmed, Jen psaki.

He added that the discussions “occurred at different levels”, but provided the number of military and police to be deployed.

“Mexico made the decision to keep 10,000 soldiers on its southern border, which resulted in twice the daily interdictions of migrants”, he exposed.

Meanwhile, he added, Guatemala sent 1,500 police and military to its southern border with Honduras and agreed to establish 12 checkpoints along the migration route.

“Honduras increased to 7,000 police and military to disperse a large contingent of migrants”, he said.

Among the officials who paid for these negotiations, Psaki mentioned the White House advisor to attend the border, Roberta Jacobson.

“We have had Roberta Jacobson working … to help have these discussions with the region about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border,” he said.

The spokeswoman said that these agreements are recent, although some negotiations could have taken several weeks, in addition to not knowing other details of the deployment, but emphasized that it will be to make the trip north more complicated.

“I would have to talk to these countries about how they will be implemented. I think the objective is to make the trip more difficult and to make it more difficult to cross the borders ”, he justified.

The Biden Administration has sought to emerge from what it calls “an emergency” on the southern border with the arrival of thousands of immigrants, many of whom are unaccompanied children.

Recent statistics showed an increase 100% of the arrival of children alone and 71% of adults.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicated that 60% of the people were deported, of which 29% had already been expelled from the country.

It was reported that CBP officers found 18,890 children in March, who are processed in temporary holding centers, and then sent to facilities of the Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, the vice president Kamala harris continues to put together his plan to address the roots of what causes immigration from Central America.