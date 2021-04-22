Biden achieves 200 million vaccines. The next ones will be difficult (Analysis)

This is what the White House says about the J&J 1:50 vaccine pause

(CNN) – It is no longer about supply, but about demand. This is the moment when the Government stops making the effort to prioritize vaccines and begins to try to convince the skeptics and those who do not want to be vaccinated.

“Simply put, if you’ve been waiting your turn, you don’t have to keep doing it,” President Joe Biden told Americans in his remarks on Wednesday. “Now is the time for everyone over 16 to get vaccinated.”

The US continues to move forward with vaccines. Biden proudly announced Wednesday that the country has administered 200 million doses of vaccines to Americans in his administration. More than a quarter of the country is fully vaccinated and 40% have received a dose. More than half of the population over 18 years of age has been vaccinated.

Then Biden took a major turn, trying to convince people who don’t want it yet about the vaccine with a multi-point speech:

He told younger Americans that they should do their part to get vaccinated and protect their own health. He called it a “patriotic duty,” perhaps directed at conservatives. He reminded Americans that vaccines are free. He asked all employers to give their workers time to get vaccinated, and promised a tax benefit to make the idea more attractive.

“Go get vaccinated before the end of May,” he implored. “We can do it”.

Biden has demonstrated his ability to set achievable goals and take credit for achieving them. Which is either to make small-scale policies or to have a really good strategy, depending on how you see it.

This is how he was able to presume that the first 200 million vaccines in his government were achieved days ahead of schedule. Now, the full total is higher if you include the millions who were vaccinated in the last days of the Trump administration.

On the other hand, it is expected that the next 200 million vaccines are much more difficult than the first. That’s despite the fact that all Americans over the age of 16 should now be eligible to get vaccinated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation collated the number of people who have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with its surveys of how many Americans are willing to get vaccinated.

These are the accounts:

Vaccinated people: More than 40% of Americans have been vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.

People willing to get vaccinated: about 61% of Americans in the Kaiser survey, though that number has risen as people become more comfortable with the vaccine.

People needed to achieve group immunity: between 70% and 85% of the population, according to most experts.

Vaccinations administered per day: ~ 3 million or more at the current rate.

Conclution

The universe of people willing to get vaccinated who have not yet done so is shrinking. And in the coming weeks, people are expected to go from asking to be vaccinated to the government finding a way to reach the 39% or so who are skeptical or unwilling to roll up their sleeves.

Some are young people who believe they are invincible. Some are conservative and skeptical of the government. Some are people of color who are skeptical for different reasons. However, the pressure part is just beginning.

Who are the least likely to get vaccinated?

CNN’s Harry Enten wrote that we tend to focus on racial and partisan divisions. But, he looks at the polls and says that misses an important point:

One little-discussed difference in vaccination acceptance of particular concern is that younger Americans are less likely than older Americans to say they have been or will be vaccinated. This is dangerous because the youngest Americans appear to be the most likely to spread the virus.

Only 49% of those under 30 who participated in last month’s Kaiser Family Foundation survey told the polling company that they would get vaccinated as soon as possible or have already done so. This figure is lower than 61% overall and well below 81% for older people.

Indecision among young people could contribute to curbing herd immunity and could explain why, despite the growing number of vaccines, the number of COVID-19 infections remains high.

Grandfathers and grandmothers

Understand again: The fact that the youngest have been the slowest in accepting the vaccine is concerning because they are also the least likely to physically distance themselves. According to an average of March Axios / Ipsos surveys, adults under the age of 30 were on average 7 points less likely to say they practiced physical distancing than adults overall.

Biden spoke directly to the youth when he said the vaccine could not only save their lives, but also help stop the spread in the community and “save the lives of their grandmothers.”

The following objective: independence Day. Usually, Biden doesn’t set unattainable goals for himself, so presumably his goal of bringing America closer to normal life by July 4 isn’t entirely far-fetched.

As early as March, a CNN analysis of vaccination data suggested that the United States could achieve herd immunity in June if vaccines kept pace. The test now will be to maintain the vaccination rate after the ready population is already saturated with vaccines.