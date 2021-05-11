Bicycles are for the future

The good weather and the end of the state of alarm, not the virus, have thrown us into the streets shouting for freedom (of movement). Reeds apart, there are few sensations more pleasant than riding a bicycle. This weekend, in front of those terraces packed with reckless citizens, there were more cyclists than ever, entire families, even with athletic dogs, enjoying the spring. But we forget something very important: the bicycle is a conveyance and not just a treat. As if that were not enough, it is becoming one of the main tools to fight the climate crisis.

The bicycle is up to ten times more important than the electric car to reduce emissions in cities, to make them friendlier and healthier. Because renovating all vehicles that run on fossil fuels will take us at least 20 years and we don’t have that much time. We also don’t have that much space for so many cars.

“In our congested cities, many times you get there sooner by the sidewalk or the bike lane than by those always jammed streets”

Again, the modern will be the old thing, go back to the “car of San Fernando”, a little while by bike and another while walking. Experts call it “active travel”, moving with the strength of our legs. Although we can cheat and incorporate that cool battery that will help us so much on the steep slopes.

Walking and pedaling are the two cheapest, healthiest and most ecological means of transport that exist, a fantastic complement to public transport. You will say that the downside is its slowness, but it is not entirely true. In our congested cities, many times you get there sooner on the sidewalk or the bike lane than on those streets that are always jammed.

Call it smart mobility. Dust off the bike. And if someone asks you, you know: I’m not stupid.