With the arrival of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, the Maps app for the three platforms has received major changes and improvements. Now we can get indications for bicycle routes, plan the routes taking into account the charging pointsFor our electric car, consult the integrated travel guides or receive warnings of traffic lights or radars on the route.

Routes, details and improvements

Along with the arrival of the new Maps in the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, Apple has presented several improvements in its mapping application. Some are as simple, and at the same time useful, as receive warnings from cameras at traffic lights and speed cameras to which Apple refers in these terms:

Maps lets you know when you are approaching speed radars and traffic lights on your route. You can also see on the map where the individual cameras are located.

Others are as elaborate as the integrated travel guides. Some guides that we can use to discover from places to eat to panoramic walks or routes through certain cities.

Apple Maps publishers have worked with trusted brands and partners to offer guides to great places around the world to eat, shop, and explore. You can save the Guides, and they are automatically updated when new places are added, so you always have the latest recommendations.

In the field of route preparation Apple has presented two very useful functions. First the planning a route for when we bike. With this type of planning, in addition to the presence of bicycle lanes enabled, Maps also takes into account climbs during the journey, as well as stairs or other obstacles that may appear during the route.

Maps takes elevation into account so you know if you are going to exercise uphill or take a leisurely walk on the plain. You will be alerted if there are steep passages along the route or if you will have to carry your bike up the stairs. You can also choose a route that avoids the stairs or the busiest roads.

Finally, and for longer journeys made by car, Apple offers us a route planning that takes into account charging points that we will need for our electric car.

Maps can track your vehicle’s current load and take into account things like elevation to automatically add load stops along the way. Maps knows what type of charger works for your car, making sure to head to compatible stations.

Undoubtedly, Apple is providing the Maps app with increasingly interesting functions. Unlike other alternatives, which cover large amounts of data without too much order, Apple takes the time to sort that information, catalog it and make it understandable for the user, making Maps the best maps and transportation app available to many.

