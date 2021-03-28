Biby Gaytán’s daughter suffers an accident in Madrid

Alejandra Capetillo, daughter of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, decided to move to Spain in early 2021 for work reasons. However, as soon as she arrived in Madrid, she became ill with COVID-19 and soon after, the 22-year-old influencer reappeared in her networks to explain the reason for her absence by clarifying that she had been quarantined and that her contagion had not passed older. After that mishap in her health, the young woman has once again alarmed her followers by revealing that she suffered an accident while walking.

The events occurred while he was out for a walk and in a mistake he tripped when one of his feet bent. Although, according to her, the fall was spectacular, she chose not to be able to help, feeling somewhat embarrassed. “I came in a great hurry, in my world, walking very fast and in one of those I twisted my foot. Not only was it twisted, but all my weight went to my twisted foot, ”he explained.

“It was one of those times that you feel like something is stretched and something is not right with your foot. (…) I said no. Keep walking and act normal ‘, because there were people and I was sorry, ”he confessed.

Recovering from the moment, he continued in his stride and even completely ignored the intense pain he was experiencing. Upon arriving at his apartment and carefully checking the affected area, he understood that the problem did require extreme care.

“I check my foot and I have a ball. It’s not my bone (…). It is something out of the ordinary and it hurts every time I move it. The truth did increase the pain a bit more during the day. Right now I’m walking and I feel like I’ve gotten used to the pain or maybe I’m not thinking about it, “he said.

Finally, he decided that he did have to go for a medical check-up and went to a hospital to see what really happened with his injury. “Just because it did start to hurt harder during the day, I said ‘Take it seriously now.’ I went to the emergency room, “he added.

However, Alejandra could not be seen due to the long wait for the availability of a doctor. “It was like two hours of waiting and then I said ‘No, there is no way.’ I’ll see if I go tomorrow. It is fatal that I am walking, I know, but I swear that this is how it hurts less, “he stressed.

Apparently, the issue did not pass to greater since we have seen in her recent stories that she is actively sharing her day to day with all her fans.





