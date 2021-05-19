Biby Gaytán’s daughter reveals her reason for moving to Spain

Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo have a family that not only draws attention for the large number of its members, but for how close they are. However, watching their five children grow up, the couple realizes that each has their own path to travel, as happened with Alexandra, the third daughter, who a few months ago moved to Madrid, Spain without planning it.

Although it was known that the young woman lived in Spain, she had not disclosed the reasons that led her to make that decision. It was until now that Ale opened his heart to tell how things happened and how the complicity with his sister, Ana Paula, still intact.