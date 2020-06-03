Biby Gaytan’s daughter more fitness than Barbara de Regil, boasts tiny waist .. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Definitely, both Alejandra and Ana Paula Capetillo have become the crush of many Mexicans, who daily admire her beauty on platforms such as Instagram. In fact, in one of his most recent stories, the daughter of Biby Gaytán it shows more fitness than Barbara de Regil, boasts a tiny waist.

The beautiful Ana Paula Capetillo, daughter of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, has shown that during this quarantine has dedicated himself to keeping fit by exercising, and of course, doing one of the activities he likes the most: dancing.

Proof of this is one of his most recent Instagram Stories, where he published a selfie in which he appears with a very flirty sports outfit, composed of a white striped top with which he showed his flat belly, and a tight light blue pants.

Undoubtedly, Ana Paula Capetillo and her sister Alejandro, are firmly following in the footsteps of the beautiful Biby Gaytan, because they are not only beautiful and nice like the actress, but also inherited the talent from their parents.

Even, both have confessed that later they would like start their artistic careers in singing and acting. Ana Paula has revealed that she is more inclined in the theater, where her mother has recently settled in the play Chicago, after many years of absence from the stage.

Surely, his fans, who are already many, eagerly await that moment, and therefore, delight in his publications on social networks, as well as his increasingly frequent live broadcasts where they have already shown their skills in the kitchen, and answered questions from his loyal fans.

