Biby Gaytán reveals “infallible” weapon so that no one notices Eduardo Capetillo

On her YouTube channel, the protagonist of the musical Chicago presented behind the scenes of the Univisión program Biby and Eduardo, El Reality, where she finally told her secret to keep women far away.

At one point in the video, Biby She admits that thanks to her mother-in-law she learned to cook … which has helped her a lot in keeping away potential people interested in getting closer to her husband.

According to Eduardo, Biby makes him fat so that no one notices him. (Screenshot.)

“My husband says that I feed him very good to eat so that he is fat. But no… Well, he says that I want to make him fat so that no one turns to look at him, but hey, I had to have some weapon, or don’t you agree? ” Biby While Edward passes behind her showing her belly ”.

Although they are still married and convinced that they are for each other, Baby Gaytan Y Eduardo Capetillo They have lived, throughout their relationship, difficult moments.