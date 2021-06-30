Biby Gaytán prepares her return to soap operas as the protagonist

The famous actress Biby Gaytán surprised her fans by confirming that she will return to the world of soap operas to star in a project directed by the Mexican producer, Juan Osorio.

“I am fascinated because I have convinced a great actress and a great person who gives me this opportunity to do this great project; Her name is Biby Gaytán ”, the producer exclusively revealed during an interview for the program ‘Todo para la mujer’ with Maxine Woodside.

Gaytán’s stellar participation, as Osorio declared about this production at the door, it will be in ‘A stroke of luck’, remake of the acclaimed 1970s soap opera ‘The Well-Bred Maid’, which tells the story of a woman who has to debate between two suitors.

Although Juan did not give more details about the start of the recordings, the arrival of Biby is fully confirmed, marking the end of his absence since his last role in the melodrama ‘In the name of love’, in 2008.

It did not seem that the actress was going to return to television productions, but everything indicates that she finally chose to return to her roots.

There was a long period in which, the also dancer, remained absent from the screen, however, she never left the show behind, because together with her husband Eduardo Capetillo They launched their own reality show.