Biby Gaytán poses with her daughters, they all wear white and look like sistersIt is clear that they inherited his bearing and charm, in addition to his talent. It is well known that both Ana Paula Capetillo Gaytán how Alejandra Capetillo Gaytán They share various passions with their mother, such as love of dance.

From a time to here, the daughters of Biby Gaytán They have given something to talk about with their sense of fashion and beauty, they have even shared homemade recipes that their mother taught them and of course, we cannot ignore the great similarity that both have with Biby, it is as if she had been born again.

For Biby Gaytan, her daughters are a great pride and she is always grateful for the flattery that her followers do to her, but she is not far behind, since she maintains an impeccable figure and now that she has resumed her professional career, she has shown that she is still dedicated to her family, there was always time to continue preparing.

The pandemic has caused the family of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo had a kind of reunion, because in previous months Biby had resumed her professional career and now that she returns home, she does it hand in hand with beautiful experiences, the most important of which is that her older children, now adults, saw her on the stage.

Biby Gaytán, her daughters and the white outfit with which they highlighted their beauty

On the occasion of Father’s Day to be celebrated in the coming days, Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo They reappeared on the cover of the prestigious magazine “Hola” accompanied by their five children. The publication is already for sale and has gone like hot cakes because the famous family has become one of the darlings of the public.

Among the new images of the family inn, one of Biby Gaytan with her daughters, Ana Paula and Alejandra, who look radiant and have been praised by their followers. In the interview, Biby praised the great work that Eduardo Capetillo has done as a parent, something that we have also seen in social networks how Instagram

Just remember the great musical moment that Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo They shared with their children singing a fragment of one of their most popular songs on their past birthday, the video was trending on social networks and showed that there is a lot of talent, even who could inherit the music post.

