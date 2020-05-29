Biby Gaytán and Ricky Martin exhibited in a photo of their past. | Special instagram

Biby Gaytan and Ricky Martin exhibited in a photo of his past. It is just a sample of the images that Biby’s followers have accumulated over the years and with which they celebrate his great return.

While, Biby Gaytan She was semi-retired from television and music to fully attend to the family she created with Eduardo CapetilloHis return with the musical “Chicago” and his participation in the most recent season of “Pequeños Gigantes”, made his followers celebrate by remembering his previous projects.

While, Biby Gaytan She always had singing and dancing skills, in addition to shining as a member of Timbiriche, it was in soap operas that she accumulated fame and success, which is why she was also very missed.

One of his first TV soaps It was “Reach a Star II”, where he met former Timbiriche teammates and great stars who were just beginning their career, such as Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin He had just finished his relationship with Menudo and was looking for opportunities to make himself known as a soloist, Mexico was the springboard of his career and since then he forged a friendship with Biby Gaytán.

The style of Biby Gaytán and Ricky Martin in the photo you don’t want you to see

And it seems that Biby Gaytán and Ricky Martin they have some strange pact. In the image that now circulates in social networks, both are appreciated with long hair and authentic 90s styles, Versace glamor and denim.

If we compare with its current appearance, both Biby Gaytan how Ricky Martin They are parents and the maturity that the years have given them makes them look even better, like good wine. It is no coincidence, both carry a strict regime of care to maintain themselves, where there is no lack of exercises, dance classes and more.

It is unknown if they still have a relationship, but thanks to the Internet, the new generations can enjoy those valuable memories in social networks how Instagram and more.

