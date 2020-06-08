Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, their eldest son paella with his grandmother and fall in love in networks. | Instagram Special

Biby Gaytan She has surprised with her return to the stage, but also because of how adorable her children are. Now, her older son paella with his granny and fall in love in networks with her great chivalry, her sister Alejandra Capetillo Gaytán He balconeado next to the mother of Eduardo Capetillo.

And it is that despite Eduardo, the eldest son of Biby Gaytan and Eduardo Capetillo has been more discreet on social media compared to his sisters, Ana Paula Capetillo Gaytán and Alejandra Capetillo Gaytan, every time he appears he steals camera with his bearing, his charm and his multiple talents.

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán has shown that he not only inherited the talent and beauty of his parents, but also that Biby Gaytan and Eduardo Capetillo They have instilled in him great values, because he always looks like an older brother and is full of qualities.

Although you have finished your professional marketing studies, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán He has also shown how much he enjoys sports and music, he has even boasted his good voice next to his parents causing a stir in social networks with various videos. Now, he shares a great moment with another of the women in his life: his granny.

A family moment with the children of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo

It was recently when Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo They posed next to their five children for a prestigious magazine. In addition to the beautiful perch and the images where everyone showed their cute bond, now the family boasts Instagram to one of its most precious members: his grandmother María del Carmen Vázquez Alcaide.

For a long time, María del Carmen Vázquez Alcaide was a listed mother-in-law, since Eduardo Capetillo and his brothers enjoyed great admiration for their roles in acting, music, and bullfighting. Now, he confirms that the grandmothers are sacred, appearing with two of his grandchildren preparing paella.

A man who cooks falls in love, but one who shows love for his family and who honors women more, that’s why Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, the eldest son of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo continues to steal hearts on social networks, becoming one of the children of celebrities dearest.

