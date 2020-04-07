Bianca Belair officially a member of WWE RAW. The fighter announced it last night after her participation in the red brand show.

Bianca Belair officially member of WWE RAW

We already saw it appear at the end of the Street Profits match in Wrestlemania 36, ​​but yesterday it was officially confirmed and that is that Bianca Belair is new RAW red brand roster fighter.

Belair appeared again tonight on WWE RAW after the match between Street Profits and Theory and Garza ended in DQ after Zelina Vega grabbed Montez Ford’s leg as she was going to jump from the corner. Then they entered the ring and when Zelina was going to hit Ford, Belair entered to make the salute.

Behind this Belair challenged Zelina Vega to combat. The match was taking place when he was again interrupted this time by a brawl between the two teams that led to the new situation of having a three-on-three match.

This fight finally had some winners when Street Profits and Belair beat Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega after KOD from Belair to Vega.

With this victory now it remains to be seen if Belair stays as Street Profits manager or has something bigger in mind, like going after the title of Becky Lynch once she defeated Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36.

