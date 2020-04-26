The days of this long confinement continue to pass and, honestly, the hours are increasingly heavy. This is also felt by professional tennis players, although each one seeks their strategy so that the days become more bearable. Bianca Andreescu She was one of those who seemed to take it better, she had even dared to go back to pick up the guitar and compose some songs, but even an active mind like hers has ended up giving in slightly to the announcer. In a chat with classmates Tennis Channel, the Canadian comments on the latest news about her activities.

“It is definitely not being easy. I am trying to stay as motivated as I can. Basically, what I do is imagine how the future can be, how I want certain moments to come. I try to recover the feeling I had when lifting the US Open title, I want to feel that again in the future, although I know it is a very difficult challenge ”, confesses the 19-year-old player, one of the great absences in the last Australian Open due to injuries.

“I have been doing this for a long time, so it has been a great help during these days of quarantine. Since there is no way I can hit balls, I’ve been visualizing myself hitting and competing again, simply imagined that already helps me to believe that all this is going to end soon, ”adds the Ontario, the great revelation of the women’s circuit in the 2019 season.

However, that US Open was only the consequence of a job that had been doing very well for a long time ago. A job that began to reap the rewards in January last year, where she was runner-up being outside the top 150 in the ranking. “What really gave me an incredible boost was the Auckland, in which I defeated very important players like Venus Williams or Caroline Wozniacki. I think that week was the one that really shot me to do really well throughout all of 2019, ”he stressed.

A few days ago, Bianca was back in the news after some words that Andy Roddick dedicated to him on the air. The American, always brave in his comments, compared his style of play to that of a Street fight, underlining his cunning and ability to escape difficult moments. “Andy has a point of view about every emotion, you never know what you’re going to get. I think that kind of calle street fight ’is what makes me be myself, so I’m going to continue on that path,” said the current world number 6, winking at the words of the American.

