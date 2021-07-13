Bianca Andreescu will not go to the Olympics

MEXICO CITY.

Bianca Andreescu will not participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Like many other tennis figures, the Canadian tennis player announced the decision not to compete in the summer tournament.

I would like to inform you that I have made the difficult decision not to participate in the Olympics at the end of this month. I have dreamed of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a child, but with all the challenges posed by the pandemic, I think it is the right decision, ”the 21-year-old tennis player posted on her Instagram account.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, added: “I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup qualifiers and competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.”.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.