Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu He gave an interview to TSN where he talked about his injury and what his goals are for his return, which will occur if everything continues normal at the US Open. The current number six in the world also reveals which tennis player she would want to face in a match.

-Injuries have prevented him from playing tennis in recent months:

“Without a doubt I have had a real ordeal with injuries but you always have to take the positive side of things. Having these injuries at such a young age is beneficial, because it really helps me understand my body more and I know what I need. physically and mentally to prevent this from happening again. These kinds of situations will help me in the future, so that something like this doesn’t happen to me again. “

-Positivity to overcome this tough trance:

“As I said before, in these types of situations you have to stay positive. After these months I have learned a lot of things about myself and that is very gratifying. Without a doubt, they have been very hard months, the worst since I was a tennis player, but what important is that I’m close to going back. We don’t know 100% when it will be, but things are going well. “

-Short and long-term objectives:

“I’m not going to hide that I would love to be able to be number one in the world sometime. Maybe hopefully I could do it at Roland Garros. At the beginning of the year I spoke with my coach and I told him that my great goal for 2020 was to be able to win in Paris. I don’t know if I will be able to do it, but if I did I would have to see how far I am from the top of the ranking. It would be a good opportunity to take the lead in that tournament. “

-Player I would like to face:

“I would love to play against Ashleigh Barty. She is one of the most complete players on the circuit and with a very different style of play than the rest. It would be a great challenge to be able to play in front of her and I think it would be a very fun match for all the public “, concluded the current number six in the world.