Among all the things that are drawing the attention of Canadian tennis is the stability and maturity that its best players have manifested since they have made the jump to the top-100. Especially, Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who have been able to put into words the feeling that, in particular, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, have conveyed to them in a recent talk collected by ‘Eurosport’.

Directly, in a conversation with the two ex-numbers 1, Bianca and Felix reflect on the possible causes that, unlike other young people, have helped them compete better and better control their nerves. Wilander sets the example for Boris, when the German won Wimbledon at the age of 17 because, among other things, he was the best mentally.

Felix: “Being calm you have more opportunities to compete better”

“In my case, growing up as an only child, my parents always had the constant intention that she be independent,” says Bianca, champion of the US Open, reflecting on her personality. “I wanted him to travel and move without needing them. And really that is being an adult and being independent. And I think being an only child helps that, so I have to say that like everyone else I have my moments on an emotional level. I have also broken rackets, it was an earthquake, not in a game but yes later, I was pissed off at myself, I have always been very competitive. I always give my best and if I do not succeed I am very hard on myself. But everything has been good to learn. So I studied many players, Kim Clijsters, Roger Federer, because they are my all-time favorites. I have seen them more than anyone, and they were always calm and serene, they are a great example for me. “

For Felix, on the other hand, it has been a mixture of education and the experience of the competition that has made him see that control and calm weigh when it comes to staying stable on the court. “Yes, I agree with Bianca, it goes a lot in education, and as you are as a person you end up being on the track. But for me it was very difficult to manage your emotions, because my ambition has always been very high, I have always been a perfectionist and I I was angry with myself. Then I realized that being calm had more opportunities to do things better, to solve problems, being positive. “

