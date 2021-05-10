Bi Nguyen vs. Rita Phogat to co-star in ONE Championship: Dangal

Bi nguyen will seek to come out of the worst moment of his career in the co-star of the ONE Championship: Dangal.

The 31-year-old fighter will meet this Friday with her fourth presentation with the Asian promotion when she measures forces with the decorated fighter Rita phogat.

Nguyen, professionally trained in Jackson Wink MMA, is currently on a three-game losing streak, all on the scorecards.

The Californian has not won since getting what has been her only professional finish so far: a TKO in the first round against Dwi Ani Retno Wulan that took place in the ONE Championship – Roots of Honor in April 2019.

Phogat, on the other hand, is undefeated with a 4-0 record. The 27-year-old Indian Atomweight competed three times in 2020, scoring two wins via technical knockout.

The ONE Championship: Dangal, to be held this May 15, will be headlined by a fight between the Heavyweight champion, Brandon vera, and the challenger, Arjan bhullar.

