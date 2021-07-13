BHP’s Cerro Colorado must present a new environmental plan in the project, says Chilean court

SANTIAGO, Jul 13 (.) – BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine must reenter an environmental plan for a key deposit maintenance project, a Chilean court ruled on Tuesday, although the company said the decision would have no impact. about operations.

The First Environmental Court of Antofagasta annulled the approval given in 2019 to the project, which includes the deposit of low-grade minerals, internal roads and the extension of intramural areas of the mining camp, pointing out that the initial evaluation of the regulator “has suffered from substantial errors “.

The decision comes after the country’s Supreme Court ruling in January confirming the complaint by local indigenous communities that the process did not consider concerns about the project’s impacts on natural resources, including a regional aquifer.

BHP told . the mine would continue to operate while the company reviews the decision to determine its next steps.

“The ruling does not compromise the operational continuity of Cerro Colorado. The company is analyzing the sentence to determine if it presents the corresponding legal remedies before the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Environmental Court said that there are “serious deficiencies” in the initial approvals, the risk “among them that it was not possible to rule out the effect on the health of the population due to the emission of particulate material in the environment” and expressed special concern for not consulting properly to local communities near the project site.

Cerro Colorado, a small mine within BHP’s portfolio in Chile, extracted about 1.2% of total copper production from the South American country, the world’s largest producer of the metal.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)