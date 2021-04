Bhad Bhabie breaks record and earns $ 1 million in OnlyFans in six hours

The rapper Bhad bhabie he does know how to make the most of his talents.

At just 18 years old, Danielle Bregoli, her first name, pocketed a million dollars in just six hours after signing up for OnlyFans.

“It wasn’t bad for six hours… we broke the pu… OnlyFans recordβ€œ, The Italian wrote in her networks and shared a screenshot with the figures.

In the breakdown of the bill, it can be seen that he has entered $ 750 thousand dollars in subscriptions, more than $ 250 thousand in messages and another $ 5 thousand in tips from users.

Until now, the highest record was held by actress Bella Thorne, who managed to earn a million dollars in just 24 hours.

