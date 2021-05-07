Bezos sells Amazon shares for 2.4 billion before leaving management

San Francisco, May 6 (EFE) .- The founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, sold shares of the company worth 2.4 billion dollars this week, with a few months left before he leaves the management of the company in summer .

The richest man in the world, according to Forbes, sold 739,000 shares in the e-commerce company between Monday and Tuesday of this week, according to public documents filed by the company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC).

The shares sold represent only a small fraction of the total that Bezos continues to control, estimated at 52.4 million shares, representing more than 10% of the company’s ownership.

According to Forbes, Bezos’ fortune is 177,000 million dollars, practically all of which (more than 170,000 million) is made up of Amazon shares.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent restrictions on mobility and economic activity have increased e-commerce sales worldwide, which in turn has triggered Amazon’s profits to triple the figures of just a year ago.

In parallel, the value of the firm’s shares on the stock market has practically doubled, which has further increased the immense fortune of its founder.

As of Thursday morning, each Amazon share was trading at $ 3,303.49 on Wall Street, 1% more than at the close of the day on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Bezos announced that in the summer he will step down as CEO and be replaced by the man who has led the lucrative Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business for the past few years, CEO Andy Jassy.

The founder of the company will then become executive president, a position from which he will continue to have influence in the decision-making of the company, but will not be as present on a day-to-day basis and will have more time to, according to himself, focus on philanthropic initiatives and the management of his other companies: Blue Origin and The Washington Post. EFE

