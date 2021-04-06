Bezos, Musk top Forbes’ record list of billionaires

By Sheila Dang

Apr 6 (Reuters) – Forbes’ annual list of billionaires this time included a record 2,755 people, led for the fourth year in a row by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, the media company reported Tuesday.

The ranks of the ultra-rich are expanding after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic impacted global economies and threatened the livelihoods of people around the globe.

The combined value of this year’s billionaires is $ 13.1 trillion, up from $ 8 trillion last year, Forbes said.

“The very, very rich got much, much richer,” Forbes president of content Randall Lane said in an interview with Reuters Video News.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped to second on the list from No. 31 last year.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury goods firm LVMH; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg completed the top five on the list.

Investor and business mogul Warren Buffett stopped being one of the top five billionaires for the first time in more than two decades, amid the dominance of tech executives in the Forbes ranking.

This year’s list had 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of the dating app Bumble, which went public this year.

