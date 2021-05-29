Bezana thrashes 3-0 at the Municipal de Santa Cruz de Bezana al Castro

05/29/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Bezana consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Castro during the meeting held in the Municipal of Santa Cruz de Bezana this Saturday. The Bezana came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Torina. On the visitors’ side, the Castro he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Barquereño in his fief and the Ribamontán al Mar away from home, 2-1 and 0-6 respectively. With this result, the Bezaniego set is fourth, while the Castro It is first after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Bezana, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal of Santa Cruz de Bezana thanks to a goal from Fernandez at 18 minutes, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score.

The second half of the match started in an unbeatable way for the Bezaniego team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent thanks to the goal of Saez moments after the start of the second half, in minute 49. The local team scored again, distancing themselves with a goal of Fernandez in minute 77, thus ending the duel with a score of 3-0 in the light.

The coach of the Bezana gave entrance to Fernandez, Mirror, Spain, Toto Y Raul Marin for Francisco, Bruno, frames, Fernandez Y Miguelin, Meanwhile he Castro gave the green light to Ayarza, Race Y Castle, which came to replace bald, Guemes Y Garcia.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Francisco by the Bezana already Xavi, Expensive, Aitor Calvo, Toral Y Abbot by the military team.

At the moment, the Bezana he gets 29 points and the Castro with 41 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Bezana is against him Solar, Meanwhile he Castro will face the Revilla.

Data sheetBezana:Silvestre, Marcos (Spain, min.60), Diez, Saez, Diego Bárcena, Jairo, Bustillo, Fernández (Toto, min.79), Bruno (Mirror, min.60), Francisco (Fernández, min.45) and Miguelín (Raúl Marín, min. 79)Castro:Topo, Javi, Xavi, Carasa, Abad, Martins, Calvo (Ayarza, min.56), Garcia (Castillo, min.65), Toral, Güemes (Carrera, min.65) and Aitor CalvoStadium:Municipal of Santa Cruz de BezanaGoals:Fernández (1-0, min. 18), Saez (2-0, min. 49) and Fernández (3-0, min. 77)