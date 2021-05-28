Bezana receives Castro on matchday eight

05/28/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

The Castro visit this Saturday to Municipal of Santa Cruz de Bezana to measure yourself with Bezana in their eighth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 17:00.

The Bezana faces with reinforced spirits the match of the eighth day to channel a winning streak after achieving the victory away at the Municipal El Alpedre by 1-2 in front of Torina, with so many of Saez Y Fernandez. In addition, the locals have won three of the seven matches played so far and have managed to score 22 goals in favor and 47 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Castro had just won their last two games 2-1 and 0-6, the first against the Barquereño at home and the second against him Ribamontán al Mar away from home, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Bezana. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Castro he has won four of them with a balance of 35 goals for and 29 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Bezana has won twice and has been defeated once in three games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him Castro, as they show certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Municipal of Santa Cruz de Bezana. At the exits, the Castro He has a record of two wins and one loss in three games he has played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Bezana and the balance is 12 victories, five defeats and five draws for the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Castro. The last time they played the Bezana and the Castro In this competition it was in January 2018 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 15 points in favor of the Castro. At this time, the Bezana it has 26 points and is in sixth position. For his part, Castro it has 41 points and ranks first in the competition.