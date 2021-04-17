Bezana become strong at home and beat Torina (2-1)

04/17/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

The Bezana won 2-1 against Torina during the game held this Saturday at the Municipal of Santa Cruz de Bezana. After the result obtained, the Bezaniego team is eighth, while the Torina it is fourth after the end of the duel.

The game started on the right foot for him Torina, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Rooster in the 28th minute. The Bezaniego team tied with a goal of Christian in minute 32, concluding the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second period, luck came for the local team, who turned the spotlight with a goal from Saez in the 84th minute, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Bezana they entered from the bench frames, Saez, Bruno, Fernandez Y Fernandez replacing Toto, Swiss, Francisco, Miguelín Y Christian, while changes by the Torina They were Fernandez, Philip, Chechu, Christian Y Fernando Castillo, which entered through Mini, Jairo, Victor Sanchez, Bustamante Y Pacheco.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Ten Y Bruno and by visitors to Pacheco.

With this result, the Bezana is left with 16 points and the Torina with 20 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Bezana is against him Castro, Meanwhile he Torina will face the Revilla.

Data sheetBezana:Silvestre, Diez, Bustillo, Suizo (Saez, min.51), Jairo, Miguelín (Fernández, min.67), Spain, Christian (Fernández, min.73), Sergio Conde, Francisco (Bruno, min.51) and Toto (Marcos, min.51)Torina:Martínez, Pacheco (Fernando Castillo, min.90), Chino, Manu, Jairo (Felipe, min.74), Bustamante (Christian, min.85), Mini (Fernandez, min.74), Víctor Sánchez (Chechu, min. 85), Pablo, Gallo and JaviStadium:Municipal of Santa Cruz de BezanaGoals:Gallo (0-1, min. 28), Christian (1-1, min. 32) and Saez (2-1, min. 84)