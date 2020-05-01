During the COVID-19 quarantine, gamers will be able to travel to Westeros for a new adventure and totally free!, Since it has been announced that from this March 26 the video game ‘Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall’ will be free at the time of download.

According to a previous statement starting this Thursday, this official title of the saga is now available for all devices that have iOS, while for April 3 will come to Android, but it is unknown if it will be for other types of platforms.

What highlights Behavior Interactive, the creator of this project, is that ‘Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall’ will be free not only in its download, it will also have very few micro transactions and those that exist will not affect gameplay at all as other titles.

The moment you have been waiting for, Lord Commander! Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall will be released worldwide on March 26th, 2020 on iOS devices and starting April 3rd, 2020 on Android devices.

‘Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall’ is a role-playing and strategy game located a few years before the events that happened in the television series, the user must be the new leader of the Night’s Watch and you will have to protect yours during a new expedition.

“When the game begins, Bloodraven, the Lord Commander of Night’s Watch, has disappeared while traveling beyond The Wall, so you have taken command of Night’s Watch. Your job is to follow Bloodraven’s trail and recruit and manage members of this group with whom you can face Wildlings and other fearsome enemies you find, “reads the synopsis.

Among the characters that can be chosen are Jon Snow, Melisandre and Daenerys Targaryen. So those who have iOS can now start playing this video game that promises to be very entertaining.