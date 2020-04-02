The HBO series Game of Thrones aired its latest episode almost a year ago, but its legacy continues in the upcoming books and games. The last to arrive is Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, a turn-based strategy game which takes place 48 years before the events that appear in the Game of Thrones series

The game was originally planned for sometime in 2019, although it has finally moved to the second quarter of the following year. After it launched a few days ago on the App Store, now comes to Android twice, on Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.

Explore beyond the wall

Developed by Behavior Interactive, creators of ‘Dead by Daylight’, ‘Far Cry’, ‘Dirt Rally’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Rebellions’, ‘Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall’ is a game that combines cinematic sequences to tell the story and turn-based battles to progress in it.

The battles take place on a grid board, where you must deploy your soldiers and order each of the attacks, in turns. It is a game mode similar to the classic games of Heroes of Might and Magic.

As it could not be otherwise, the game incorporates RPG elements, receiving experience and objects with which to improve game elements, such as buildings for enhance the characteristics of the characters.

As we mentioned before, the story of the game takes place 48 years from the plot of the series, although with the legendary events you can get heroes like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Melisandre or Tormund Matagigantes.

