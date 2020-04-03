The world of mobile video games is facing its most important year, as the arrival of great sagas and titles to Android and iOS devices. In recent days, several of the most anticipated games have been released, such as GWENT, The Witcher’s card game, or GRAY, one of the most awarded indie video games. Now it’s your turn to Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, the new mobile title of the popular series that you can now download on Android.

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall is a turn-based strategy game based on the hit HBO series, which aired its last episode almost a year ago. Developed by Behavior Interactive, creators of Dead by Daylight -which will come to Android this spring-, this new mobile title takes place 48 years before the events of the series and combines cinematic sequences to tell a story and turn-based battles to continue it.

Forty-eight years before the events that appear in the Game of Thrones series, Lord Commander Brynden Ríos, also known as Blood Raven, disappears on an expedition beyond the Wall. Your time has come: lead the Night’s Watch“Reads the description of the game on Google Play. Here we detail everything you should know about Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, the great premiere for Android and iOS devices This week.

Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall can be downloaded completely free for Android

The game invites you to lead the Night’s Watch in a totally original Game of Thrones story, in which the power of the weirwoods can be used to get different versions of heroes from the series, such as Jon Snow, Melisandre, Jaime Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen or Tormund Matagigantes. Characters that, as usual in this type of game, have unique abilities for tactical combat. To the explore beyond the Wall Ravens can be sent to different locations to unlock and upgrade items, tactics, attributes, and abilities with which to perfect your Night’s Watch side.

In the same way, it is also possible explore the Enchanted Forest and expand your ancestral knowledge in the arcian incursions, lead batidas and lead a band of heroes who must face the dangers of the Agualechosa river and train your own Night’s Watch and send your recruits with special abilities to custom expeditions to find unusual resources. You can even participate in special legendary events to recruit familiar faces and fill your codex with power, and defend the Wall from frequent attacks by savages and protect the kingdoms of men.

We recommend you | Plague Inc. adds a mode that allows you to save the world from the pandemic of a deadly virus.

On the other hand, you also have to discover the past of the three-eyed crow, among other dark mysteries beyond the Wall to be solved. Campaign mode will allow you to meet new characters from the saga, such as the first explorer Alvar Spyre or Mayla, the Witch of the Forest. In your mission to lead the Night’s Watch, you will have to recruit well-known characters to help you protect the kingdoms of men in various game modes: Crossbowmen of the Western Lands, King’s Landing Thugs, Dorne’s Lancers, and Exotic Fighters from the Free Cities.

A turn-based strategy title with RPG touches based on Game of Thrones

On the other hand, to dominate the battlefield you must gather your favorite characters among the dozens of possible combinations, fight in a classic grid combat system optimized for mobile devices and strategically overcome your enemies and free a huge amount of special abilities, from the charge of the storm bastion brute to the fire dragon Dracarys.

Some battles that take place on a grid board, in which the player must deploy his soldiers and then order the attacks, as we have already mentioned, in turns. In addition, it also has a touch of role, since in each game you can receive experience and items to improve game elements. It should be noted that Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall can download and play completely free but, as usual in this type of games, it has a series of in-app purchases.

Follow Andro4all