beyond the established framework

With an increasingly wide and varied catalog of monitors, it is not surprising that many times we do not know what type of screen to choose. Although with the arrival of models such as the new Philips Momentum 278M1R, this decision is becoming increasingly simple, presenting us with an ideal model to complete any gaming set-up, with aoutstanding quality and performance, and acclaimed ambient lighting design from Philips.

Specifications Philips Momentum 278M1R

Screen

27-inch anti-glare IPS LED panel

Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) with 16: 9 ratio and HDR compatibility

Response time

4 ms (GtG)

Update frequency

60 Hz

Brightness

350 cd

Contrast

1000: 1

Colour

NTSC 91%, sRGB 105%, Adobe RGB 89%

Audio

Integrated 5W DTS speakers

Connectivity

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-B, 4x USB-A 3.2

Vision angle

178 / 178º

Dimensions

61.2 x 21.8 x 52.7 cm

Weight

6.7 kg

Price

470 euros

Starting with its external design, we find a really thin bezels display with very stylish finishes around an angled T-shaped aluminum base that will support the full weight of the monitor without sacrificing height, tilt and swivel adjustments.

With a common size of 27 inches, it is the smallest monitor in this Momentum line, although this does not mean that we continue to find high-end features such as a IPS panel with 4K resolution (with a density of 163 dpi and a pixel dot of just 0.1554 x 0.1554 mm), a refresh and refresh rate of 60Hz, bright and colorful feedback, and low input lag.

As the only downside, it should be noted that the anti-reflective coating works really well, but its finish may be quite shiny, which at some point has ended up showing some reflections for the most powerful light sources such as direct sunlight or some spots of ambient RGB lighting during night sessions. However, these are small reflections on very isolated occasions, being almost imperceptible for most of the time, showing only in some of the darkest scenes.

So in terms of performance tests, we wanted to take advantage of playing both PC and PS5 games, thus checking the monitor’s HDR support. And it is that the Philips Momentum 278M1R arrives as the first monitor of the company optimized for the gamer public.

In fact, we will have an orientation for maximum performance in eSports competitions, with a specialized approach to FPS, action and racing titles. To do this, the monitor includes the modes SmartImage, with presets to adapt the color, contrast and other image options for each of these types of video game genre.

Although although this will make it stand out in these titles, it does not mean that we do not have equally good results for the rest, highlighting other added technologies such as FlickerFree, to avoid flickering; or the one already mentioned and very remarkable reduction of entry delay, which will allow us to see a faster and more precise response to our movements and actions with the peripherals.







And the truth is that the results are without a doubt impressive, with a really sharp and vivid color representation, and a perceptible jump compared to other screens of lower resolutions. Specifically, the Philips Momentum 278M1R has a brightness of 350 cd / m² and a contrast ratio of 1000: 1, in addition to a range of Colors 91% NTSC, 105% sRGB and 89% Adobe RGB. Some values ​​that, although they deserve the notable, at first glance might not differ much from other monitors, but that will undoubtedly shine (pun intended) thanks to the VESA HDR300 bracket.

However, it should be noted that, although it is still normal to have the frames per second limiter in this type of quality, with about 60 Hz more than enough to enjoy any game without problems, it does not cease to surprise us that the Philips Momentum 278M1R does not have any type of adjustment to increase the frames in lower resolutions. However, as we say, it is an adjustment that we will hardly notice with some of the most demanding games, without even posing a perceptible problem when playing videos, series or movies.







But undoubtedly one of the greatest strengths of the Philips Momentum 278M1R is its belonging to this family of monitors, equipping in its rear part a total of 22 RGB LEDs distributed around the frame, in charge of creating the so-called «Ambiglow» effect, reproducing different colors to produce a continuation effect of the screen, in a more immersive experience.

However, in addition to the pre-loaded settings themselves, we will have different settings with which to adjust this color response, either with reactions to screen content, the reproduction of fixed colors, and even the possibility of turning off all lighting. All this will take place without the need to install any software, through the menu and monitor controller located on the back of it.

Thus, continuing on the back side, and almost ending with the review of this monitor, we will find a wide connectivity section, with the presence of two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort port, two USB-A inputs, and an auxiliary audio output for headphones and external speakers. Although it should be noted that the latter will not be so necessary, since the Philips Momentum 278M1R has two integrated 5W DTS Sound speakers, with a really good sound quality that will easily replace the use of these peripherals in the most common uses.

Finally, going back to its design, we cannot ignore the special mention for its support, which in addition to quite complete orientation and position adjustments, only surprising us is the absence of a 180 degree turn that allows us to rotate the monitor. for use vertically.

In addition, this support has one of the simplest and easiest mounting systems to install that we have seen, completely eliminating the need for screws with the use of a tab system that we can activate with a single finger. Although that does not mean that the grip of the monitor is less robust, holding the monitor with outstanding stability and strength even while adjusting its position.

In general, the Philips Momentum 278M1R is postulated as a very interesting option for players of the new generation, as well as lovers of high-quality multimedia content, making it a truly versatile monitor, at a price significantly below what you would expect.

And is that currently we can get this monitor from 470 euros, available through some distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.

Final assessment

Build quality9

Installation and configuration9