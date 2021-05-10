“Beyond the elite, it is essential for us to support grassroots sport”

05/10/2021 at 3:13 PM CEST

Julian Lafuente is Communication Director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. The foundation is one of the participants in the conference “Growing up in sports & rdquor;, organized by LA OPINIÓN-EL CORREO DE ZAMORA and Sport with the impulse of Iberdrola.

The event can be seen online on the LA OPINIÓN-EL CORREO and Sport web pages, as well as on their respective Facebook pages. The event will last approximately ninety minutes and will be presented by Marisol López, director of LA OPINIÓN-EL CORREO DE ZAMORA. It will begin with two interesting presentations by Mary O’Mullony, Spanish handball player Bera Bera and Liliana Fernandez, Lili, professional beach volleyball player and Iberdrola ambassador. She will be one of the Spanish representatives in the next Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo. The ‘webinar’ will continue with the celebration of a round table in which he will participate Laura Gil, head of Iberdrola Sports Sponsorship, and in which Julián Lafuente, from the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, who attends LA OPINIÓN-EL CORREO, will be present in this preliminary interview.

The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation is well known in the Valencian Community but perhaps it is a little more unknown in Castilian lands. What do you do, what are your goals?

It is a foundation chaired by Juan Roig, who is also the president of Mercadona. It was born in 2012 and since then it has not ceased its activity. Actually all our daily activity is limited to the Valencian Community, where we work intensively in fields such as helping athletes, schools, promoting grassroots sports in schools and supporting popular events and races. The foundation has managed to promote the Valencia marathon and arises from the interest of Juan Roig to give a positive vision of this land in full economic crisis. Around that idea we are building our project. We also try to bring together events and acts where athletes participate, bringing great stars in their respective fields and organizing events also at the European level.

What projects are you currently working on?

The truth is that the current situation is complicated. We do what we can always respecting health limitations. The Valencia marathon is the spearhead, the most recognized event outside of the Valencia Community and also outside of Spain. Last year it had 25,000 participants and more than half were from outside our region. In addition, we have an important communication and support program for sports competitions less known than the major leagues. We try to be in the Women’s Eurobasket, in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup or in handball competitions, competitions we support and in which we pay for certain expenses.

They started with the theme of popular races and have grown from there.

Yes, we have gone to more in recent years. Since the popular races we have been building. In 2013 we started with the embryo of our project “Fer & rdquor ;, which is to help Valencian athletes with Olympic and Paralympic aspirations. We gave financial aid to 142 athletes from the Valencian Community last year. We also work with modernization centers, supporting not only the elite athlete, but also those who are about to make the leap to professionalization.

That need for momentum has become more apparent in the last year.

Yes, in many areas. In elite athletes and also in children. All the support that can be given to grassroots sport is essential for the future. From the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation last year, in the midst of a pandemic, it was decided to extend one more year the scholarships of all the athletes who were within the foundation. We considered that it was the most fair in a context in which they were not going to be able to compete, and they were even given extra help as part of the “Fer mes & rdquor; project, which in Valencian means“ Do more & rdquor ;. An extra help for a difficult time. Many athletes needed sports equipment at home. A person who rowers, for example, usually does not have training material at home, and we help them.

The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation is part of the webinar “Crecer en el deporte & rdquor ;. What message will they convey to viewers?

We will insist that we have realized that, in addition to elite sport, it is essential to help the rank and file. To the people who are in modernization, but also to those who are in schools. We have several projects. For example, we are interested in not only knowing football and basketball. There is also rugby, hockey or table tennis. Our task in the last months has been to increase the base, that the kids know all the sports and that they have fun. Even more so in these times of pandemic, which have highlighted the importance of children’s sports.

It has been a very difficult year.

Yes, especially for children, who since leaving school in March last year have been months without playing, without participating in competitions of any kind. Now we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It has also affected athletes, although many of them have done their best not to stop and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation has helped them to do so. Within the bad, society has shown a great capacity to excel in the effort.