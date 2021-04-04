‘Beyond the check’, Saunders trains hard and that’s good news

There was news about Billy Joe Saunders continuing his camp at the MTK Global gym in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, on his way to the May 8 fight against Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. Strangely these days there are few important news about the British.

Something unusual for an outgoing character and friend of spouting uncomfortable firecrackers on social media like Saunders. These days one of his sparring partners spoke on his return to London and there was much praise for the fitness and dedication of the WBO champion.

In this video I comment on the importance of that statement when confronting it with what happened with Canelo Álvarez’s last rivals. I’ll also tell you what I think about that change in ‘Saunders social behavior’ and the reason for it.

I will also comment on a particularity of Fuerteventura and its contact sports indigenous to the island, which, at least in concept, have a lot to do with the style of Billy Joe Saunders.