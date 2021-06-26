‘Beyond criticism is going overboard’, I support Morata

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain.

The footballer of the Spanish selection, Dani Olmo, supported his partner Alvaro Morata, who denounced having received threats, stating that “criticizing is fine, but going further is overdoing it.”

“The whole team does not agree with the threats at all,” said Dani Olmo in the Eurocup.

“We accept that we are criticized, it is part of football, but to go further is to go overboard, you have to put yourself in the player’s shoes, you have to know how to respect“said Olmo.

His teammate Álvaro Morata, the target of criticism for La Roja’s lack of a goal, had affirmed on the radio Cope on Thursday night that he had received threatening messages.

“I understand that I am criticized because I have not scored a goal, I am the first to recognize it,” said Morata.

“But I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is to receive threats, insults to your family … Let your children die … Then when a tragedy happens surely everyone would have said that he was a good kid,” added the forward of the Red.

Morata assured that “he does not care” about the ‘memes’, the jokes that are made on the internet with him, but “what bothers me is that my wife has to live it, that my children go to Seville with their father’s shirt and tell them about everything “.

“Criticizing is fine, it is part of our profession, but to go further is to go overboard,” Olmo insisted.

ald

