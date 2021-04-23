beyond consoles

Introduced to fans for the first time months ago, but officially launched just a few weeks ago, we’ve had the chance to get our hands on the new Xbox Wireless Headset, the latest wireless gaming headphones presented by Microsoft that show us the great desire of the company for the ecosystem.

Specifications Xbox Wireless Headset

Controller

40mm with paper composition diaphragm and neodymium magnet

Speaker

Closed circumaural

Frequency response

20 to 20,000Hz

Impedance

32 Ω

Sensitivity

108 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz)

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.2 and USB-C charging cable

Drums

Autonomy up to 15 hours of use

Weight

312 grams

Price

99.99 euros

From the first moment we open the box, the Xbox Wireless Headset surprise us with a really original design (and functional, as we will see later) with very elegant lines that nevertheless do not end up distancing it from the gaming scene. And it is that in addition to a black color that imitates the finishes of your new console, we will have small details and finishes of the already identifiable Xbox green color.

On the other hand, although it is a somewhat bulky headset, the truth is that they are quite comfortable to wear, highlighting a fairly flexible padding on both earmuffs and headband, and a “light” weight of only 312 grams. So, as I always like to influence, we will once again have an approved when using them with glasses, adapting quite well to the sideburns and avoiding the effect of floating glasses or the tedious pressure marks behind the ears.

All this is achieved thanks to the use of materials of flexible steel for the headband and hardened plastic overlays, which without losing a bit of robustness, achieve an easily adaptable device for the contour of our head, distributing in a very homogeneous way the pressure exerted by all its contact points with our head.







Furthermore, the presence of a synthetic leather covering made of polyurethane It will ensure a quite pleasant touch for the skin, for which although we may notice a margin of improvement, it will offer us a quite acceptable perspiration even during the longest gaming sessions.

However, although its name seems to indicate otherwise, it is not an exclusive peripheral for Microsoft consoles. And it is that the Xbox Wireless Headset will be fully compatible with both Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, as well as any Windows computer and any mobile device with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

In fact, one of the great advantages of these headphones compared to other official products comes from their own connectivity, adding the quite useful possibility of connect them simultaneously to an Xbox console and any bluetooth device, plus the great addition of support for sound enhancement technologies Windows Sonic, DTS Headphone: X and Dolby Atmos, often absent relegated to other high-end devices.

However, the case of the latter is something special, since to make use of it we will have to go through the Dolby Atmos for Headphones application, which, although it will offer us a free first use during the first six months, will require subsequent use. I pay to continue enjoying surround sound on the console.

That said, even without the use of this technology, the performance of the Xbox Wireless Headset is more than good. And it is that although they will not stand out especially when it comes to playing music, with a fairly wide spectrum but within the norm, when playing it seems that the bass take center stage, with a depth that will make us vibrate to the last centimeter.

Although to talk about its true functionality and use, we will have to go back to its design. And is that following the control system already seen in the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2, the Xbox Wireless Headset will barely have a couple of visible buttons, focusing all your management on a rotation system from the outer surface of your earmuff itself. Something that, although it may sound strange at first hand, ends up being the most intuitive and simple.

Basically, for adjust the overall output volume level All we have to do is turn the dial of the right earphone, while turning the dial of the left earphone, in the case that we are connected to two sources simultaneously, will allow us to manipulate the amount of incoming audio from each device, adjusting the balance between both channels.

Unfortunately, although this function is focused to regulate the sound output between games and chat, the fact of not being able to set the headphones as two independent outputs when they are connected to a computer will cause the function to be wasted.

And it is that here it will be noticed some “favoritism” towards the use of headphones at the console, since although we can use the Xbox Accessories application to adjust the audio controls on both console and computer, to be able to access these settings from the second device we will require the use of a console command. However, if we already have one of these, we can access the equalizer options and the microphone tracking level.

Thus, continuing with the communications part, it is surprising that the Xbox Wireless Headset opts for such a basic design for its microphone, with a short rather short arm that will stay at the level of the cheek, at a slightly uncomfortable point when it comes to locating it with the eye (for example to check if we are mutated or not), and a fixed position that will not allow us to extract the microphone or hide it in any way, with a very limited movement that will hardly leave us room to leave it attached to the headset when we do not use it.

As for your microphone, the truth is that it is worth mentioning far better performance than we expected. And it is that although Microsoft itself anticipated the use of a voice isolation for the suppression of background noise and automatic silence, the truth is that the final results not only allow us to focus on the voice, attenuating quite efficiently the ambient noise, but offer the clearest and most natural voice output.

In addition, the headphones feature an automatic mute functionality, which by means of automatic detection when we are not speaking, will automatically mute the microphone to free the communication channels and prevent the possible entry of foreign elements. Although this does not mean that we continue to have the manual mute button itself, which will work independently and with priority over this automatic system.

Even with all this, without a doubt the Xbox Wireless Headset is postulated as one of the best options within its price range, being one of the most complete wireless headphones thanks to multi-device simultaneous connection support with consoles, computers and even smartphones.

And it is that although we can get some small drawbacks such as the fixed position of your microphone or the absence of additional options for wired connectivityWithout a doubt, it is a peripheral to take into account, especially if we are interested or have already made the leap to the new generation of Microsoft consoles.

So remember that these headphones are currently available under a fairly low price of 99 euros, being able to find them through Microsoft’s own store, as well as other distributors such as Amazon or El Corte Inglés.

Final assessment

Design and build quality8.5

Installation and software8.5