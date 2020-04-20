In recent days, Apple Arcade released two new games ideal for lovers of puzzles and the sea. These are ‘A Fold Apart’ and ‘Beyond Blue’, two titles that reach the catalog so that users can play them from their iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

First we have ‘Beyond Blue’, a title that invites us to navigate and explore the mysteries of the ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. The idea is that users and their newly formed research team use innovative technologies to see, hear and interact with the ocean.

This game features an evocative narrative and an adventure that challenges the player to make high risk decisions, during the expedition of the crew. It really is an interesting title, which relaxes significantly when you are in the ocean.

‘A Fold Apart’, a new puzzle comes to Apple Arcade

Now we are going to a puzzle that brings a love story to Apple Arcade. After career options force them to go their separate ways, a teacher and an architect they promise to make your long distance relationship work at any cost.

The idea behind this title is for players to experience both sides of the story, as the couple navigate the complexities of (bad) communication. and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings. By turning, folding and unfolding the paper puzzles in their craft worlds, they can help the couple overcome the emotional barriers of their relationship.

These two new games arrive exclusively at Apple Arcade, so those interested in downloading them must be subscribed to the service, or take the 7-day trial period.

Share



Apple Arcade debuts two new games: ‘Beyond Blue’ and ‘A Fold Apart’