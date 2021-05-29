Beyond Aziz Ansari

When the Netflix comic series ‘Master of None’ debuted in 2015, it was immediately loved for its distinctive, brilliant writing, and mostly non-white cast. From the minds of creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, the series followed protagonist Dev Shah, a thirty-something actor who’s not sure what he really wants out of life, romantically and in general.

Joining Shah were his friends Denise (Lena Waithe), Brian Chang (Kelvin Yu) and the “symbolic white friend” Arnold Baumheiser (Eric Wareheim), who gave voice and life to the moments of the series about the imbalances of life in New York City. In short, the magic of the program was its refreshing version of the themes that film and television had exploited for decades.

After two successful seasons, years passed and the accusation of sexual misconduct arose against the creator and protagonist, Aziz Ansari. He stated that he believed that the meeting had been consensual but Netflix decided to take another direction with its series. ‘Master of None Presents: Moments in Love’ hit the platform on May 23 and is more of a kind of in-universe miniseries.

Netflix

This time the protagonist revolves around Lena Waithe’s Denise and her marriage to Alicia (Naomi Ackie). New York City is parked to primarily develop the story at Denise and Alicia’s country home upstate. The decoration of the house or the daily tasks will be part of the symbolism of the relationship in the same way that in the first two seasons the city was key.

The realistic love story between the two is told with great care, from how they dance to how they eat, with a great photograph and in which both Waite and Ackie are truly inspired.

There are heartbreaking, funny, happy, sad and profound moments. A fundamental black queer love story for television that will reach millions of homes. Of course it is different but it continues and increases everything that conquered us from the original series.

