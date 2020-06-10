In Hollywood everything is always big: fame, parties, mansions where the stars live, and of course, contracts. Many celebrities have become real money machines, and brands and companies are increasingly aware of the benefits of having the great modern idols, revered by millions of people and with great influence on social networks, to sponsor a product or work.

Beyoncé is one of the most powerful singers on the planet, and as such she has vast wealth. that he has managed to accumulate over the years thanks not only to the income derived from his own music, but also as a result of the various businesses and advertising collaborations that he maintains. AND One of the singer’s most powerful business relationships is, without a doubt, the one she has developed with Disney.

The interpreter has been part of several projects of the omnipotent company for more than a decade, and all of them have been successfully settled. His last job was in the animation remake of ‘The Lion King’, where he voiced the character of Nala. The tape was a real blockbuster that confirmed the pull of the singer, who over the years only seems to further consolidate her place in the firmament of the shining stars. And for this reason, the company is more than willing to keep Beyoncé by their side as long as possible.

As reported by The Sun media, the interpreter would be finalizing the final details of a new and impressive contract with Disney, which would cover three different projects and for which he would pocket a figure to take his breath away: $ 100 million (more than 88 million euros). The first of these would be the soundtrack to the ‘Black Panther’ sequel, which is slated to hit theaters in May 2022.

Not much is known yet about the content of the other two projects that would be included in the contract. In addition, as revealed by an internal source, to which he quotes the British tabloid, Disney executives are also trying to get the singer’s team “to agree to Beyoncé narrating some of the new documentaries on the Disney Plus platform”. In any case, it seems like a more than profitable job offer for the ‘Crazy in love’ interpreter.