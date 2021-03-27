Beyoncé’s storage units raided and $ 1 million worth of goods stolen

Beyoncé He was the victim of a robbery, because its storage units in Los Angeles were looted and the thieves allegedly seized more than $ 1 million worth of assets.

These sites are rented by the singer’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, but all the stolen items, unfortunately, belong to the singer.

This has been reported by several US media such as TMZ, and they mention that the composer’s units were attacked twice earlier this month, taking designer dresses and bags, among the things of more monetary value.

Other items included children’s toys and photos of one of Beyoncé’s stylists.

The aforementioned outlet reported that the Los Angeles Police Department he is under investigation, however, there are no arrests yet.

It is worth noting that the singer is at a very high point in her career, since she made history at the recent Grammy gala, by breaking the record for being the female artist with the most victories; he now has a total of 28 awards from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

