The singer has dedicated herself to doing ant work around the world with initiatives that stand up when many others turn their backs.

June 26, 2020

The transmission of the BET awards is scheduled for this Sunday, June 28, there, in addition to the program that had already been announced, they will integrate three personalities who will be honored for their spirit and what they have represented for the world.

Queen B has demonstrated her effort to build with her organizations and alliances.

Among them is Beyonce, who along with the memory of Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, will receive a tribute for their humanitarian work and help the less fortunate.

The work carried out by “Queen B” through her organization BeyGood has earned her to be considered as a great contributor to humanitarian causes and thus receive the homage prepared by the BET awards.

« Formation Scholars » is part of this « Queen B » world in which it seeks to help young people and women to pursue higher education and thus encourage them to build a north in their lives. The initiative has the participation of 4 universities.

In turn, in partnership with Unicef, Beyonce has created and launched her “Beygood4Burundi” project, the purpose of which is to bring clean and potable water to the smallest town in Burundi, in Africa.

Also with the idea of ​​getting the newcomers out of the high school oven to continue their studies and offer them opportunities in that academic environment, Beyonce created the “Homecoming Scholars” awards program.

The latest initiative of the successful singer, together with her mother Mrs. Tina Knowles Lawson, is generated as a result of the global health crisis with « I Did My Part ». The latter cause seeks to conduct rapid tests to rule out whether people in Houston, Texas have the disease that is wreaking havoc worldwide.

However, Beyonce’s actions do not end there, since she has announced the creation of the “BeyGood” “Black Business Fund” that seeks to support small businesses with the administration of the National Urban League.

So the singer has been busy not only with her music, but working so that people can have better training opportunities and cover holes where the hands of those who could make a difference do not reach.