Beyoncé’s Formation Named Best Video Of All Time

“Formation” premiered in 2016 and is directed by renowned director Melina matsoukas. In it, Beyoncé presents several powerful images about Important moments in African American history. For almost five minutes it shows the African Americans as masters and not as slaves.

(Youtube)

With the video, Beyoncé achieved her goal of showing the “Historical impact of slavery on black love and what it has done to the black family”, as the singer explained to The New Yorker in 2017. It showed that African Americans triumph, suffer, are beaten, celebrate, eat, dance and continue to be an important part of the world.