Beyoncé Wore a Yellow Mini Dress With a Micro Blue Purse

Happy Tuesday, members of the Beyhive: Beyoncé shared another generous look at her summer wardrobe this afternoon, posting a captionless gallery of photos on her Instagram — what ever did we do to get so lucky? This time, Bey posed in a yellow Mara Hoffman mini dress with pops of neon blue and orange. She accessorized the already fabulous ensemble with bold dangle earrings, navy-framed sunglasses, and a micro blue purse. And duh, Bey looked AH-mazing:

ICYMI, Bey was actually seen wearing the outfit at New York City’s FAO Schwarz toy store over the weekend. If you want to purchase the dress for yourself — you know, since Bey is 100 percent your style inspo — feel free to drain your bank account below:

I’m truly wondering if Beyoncé is going through an artistic yellow period at the moment — as you may recall, she shared another yellow outfit she wore to her Instagram last week. Because florals are always a mood, Bey paired a pair of floral pants in the hue with a white crop top. She and Jay-Z had flown into the city from the Hamptons and were photographed having lunch in Brooklyn, where she notably carried a white Telfar bag with the look.

Beyoncé is purposeful about what clothes she saves and which she donates, she told ELLE in December 2019. When asked what she does with all her clothes after she wears them, the singer responded, “I think it’s important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces. I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! ‘I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon’ be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah !! ‘”

