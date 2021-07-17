Beyoncé Wears Floral Print Pants With a Telfar Tote

Beyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn sporting a number of pieces from some of New York’s buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York.

For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral-print trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long-sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-size vegan leather tote bag from favorite New York – based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses by Ray-Ban.

The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry-tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.

Beyoncé didn’t just share snapshots of her impeccable outfit. The pop star also included a photo of her husband of 12 years, rapper Jay-Z, dressed casually in a light-gray T-shirt, matching shorts, sunglasses, and a bucket hat. Bey also gave a glimpse into their lunch together, including a peek at a delectable fruit platter and a fun selfie of the singer embracing summer and sipping a glass of wine.

The star has kept a low profile since making a surprise appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this year. At the event, she made history as the most Grammy-awarded female artist of all time, and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, took home a trophy too. Her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, hinted recently that Bey may already be working on a new project.

“My daughter is busy working on something exciting as usual,” Tina said in an interview at the Billboard Music Awards.

