The famous singer Beyonce has joined the list of artists who focus their efforts on fighting the ruthless pandemic of the Covid- 19.

For what he has announced, he will support organizations that help communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The above was announced by the superstar herself last Thursday, which will be through the charity BEYGood which in turn will partner with Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide 6 millions of dollars in aid to groups working to meet basic needs in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

Communities of color represent one of the great sectors that have suffered the most from the attacks of the coronavirus.

Communities of color are suffering in epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ”said a statement on the singer’s website.

They were groups that were already dragging with a lack of resources And now they also deal with alarming cases of infection, they point out.

Communities that already lacked funds for education, health and housing now face alarming rates of infection and death.

It is revealed that some of these funds will also go to support the efforts of the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness (a mental health organization) themselves that provide services psychological well-being in cities strongly affected by pandemic.

Also, the money They will also go to organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen dedicated to providing food, among others.

The environment artistic together with other sectors they have reacted in different ways to the pandemic, everyone has found a way to help in one way or another, especially the most vulnerable and those who now coronavirus He has taken everything they had from them.

